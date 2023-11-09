Cream of the Crop
Sentara Hospice gives advice to those grieving this holiday season

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season is upon us, and although for many it is a joyous time of year, for those grieving the loss of a loved one there can be struggles.

Bereavement staff with Sentara Hospice say coping with death can add stress to an already hectic time of year. Jennifer Mann, a bereavement coordinator recommends those going through these situations reexamine expectations for this year’s festivities.

“This year you’re going through a healing process, so you may want to take a step back and look at what you expect of yourself and others during the season. Think about where you can pull back and give yourself some space for healing,” Mann said.

Mann said one of the most important things individuals or families going through the death of a loved one can do is to simply talk with someone they trust.

“There are many people who are looking at the holiday season with a lot of anxiety for the first time. There are many people out there struggling so it’s very important to reach out to whoever you feel will support you the most,” Mann said.

Sentara has bereavement staff available to those looking to set up an appointment or have questions about counseling. You can learn more by visiting their website.

