Shopping for Toy Convoy continues in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After kicking off shopping for Toy Convoy yesterday in Dayton, more shopping continued today at the Walmart’s in Waynesboro and Staunton.

A $5,000 donation was made by Cox Construction and Air Pro Solutions to the Salvation Army to help buy the presents for those areas. Over 300 children are being helped in the Waynesboro and east Augusta County area.

“I just think there is a need for it,” said Whitney Marshall of Cox Construction and Air Pro Solutions, “there are a lot of families that don’t have the ability to go out and get what they need or what they want so everybody kind of just stepping in and pitching in and that’s what we want to do.”

Toy Convoy officially kicks off with the Staunton Christmas Parade on November 27.

