Skill games establishments in Staunton have until Jan. 1 to remove machines

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Supreme Court of Virginia has dissolved a lower court’s injunction and reinstated the statewide ban on skill games.

The ruling came from Commonwealth v. Sadler Brothers Oil Company on October 13, 2023.

Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares has recommended that there should be no enforcement action regarding skill games until November 15, 2023.

According to the Staunton Police Department, Staunton Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeffrey Gaines has decided to grant a grace period through January 1, 2024. This will allow time to educate the public and for local businesses to remove all skill games from their establishments in the city prior to this date.

Between now and the end of the year, SPD will be notifying staff of establishments known to utilize skill games of the reinstatement of the ban on the machines.

