Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Skill games establishments in Staunton have until Jan. 1 to remove machines

(Joce Sterman | Joce Sterman, InvestigateTV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Supreme Court of Virginia has dissolved a lower court’s injunction and reinstated the statewide ban on skill games.

The ruling came from Commonwealth v. Sadler Brothers Oil Company on October 13, 2023.

Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares has recommended that there should be no enforcement action regarding skill games until November 15, 2023.

According to the Staunton Police Department, Staunton Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeffrey Gaines has decided to grant a grace period through January 1, 2024. This will allow time to educate the public and for local businesses to remove all skill games from their establishments in the city prior to this date.

Between now and the end of the year, SPD will be notifying staff of establishments known to utilize skill games of the reinstatement of the ban on the machines.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg
Rick Gillespie, Emergency Services Coordinator, says the fire is at the base of the Shenandoah...
USFS battling wildfire in Pendleton County
Virginia House and Senate Results
Two people found dead in car near Virginia Tech campus

Latest News

Boy Scouts of America National Good Turn Across America food drive logo.
National Good Turn Across America food drive returns
Crown Point Community’s owners cutting celebrating finishing phase one of their community.
Crown Point Community completes phase one of construction
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunshine, warm temperatures end Thursday
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
JMU confirms death on campus