Toyota Press Pass: JMU not overlooking 1-8 UConn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is back in Harrisonburg for a two-game homestand starting this Saturday when they host UConn.

The Dukes enter the matchup 10-0, one of just seven undefeated teams in the country.

The Dukes and Huskies are playing one another for the first time in 24 years. JMU leads the all-time series 4-1.

UConn, 1-8, is looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Huskies have lost four games by one possession.

Meanwhile, JMU is coming off an impressive 42-14 win over Georgia State that saw Jordan McCloud compile six touchdowns on his birthday. The JMU quarterback compiled the sixth-highest total yards in school history for a single game.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 2 p.m. JMU announced last week Bridgeforth Stadium is sold out for the game.

