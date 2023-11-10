Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating road rage incident

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On November 8, there was a road rage incident that involved a physical altercation with a firearm, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the incident began on Draft Avenue, continued onto Wayne Avenue, and ended with both vehicles stopping near Schneider Park. Once the vehicles stopped, there was verbal confrontation. The suspect allegedly took out a pistol, which was later used to strike the victim on the side of the head, according to officials.

During the assault the weapon was fired but the victim was not hit, and suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

AAA recommends drivers to be polite on the road, and if you see an aggressive driver, you are advised to move over a lane or get off of the road.

“It can start out with gesturing and screaming, maybe horns blowing, yelling at each other, but then we have also seen them get much worse than that and weapons are involved,” said Morgan Dean, Spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Dean said if you feel like the aggressive driver is putting others on the road in danger, you should call the police.

“If you really believe they are driving in a way that could be a threat to other people on the roadway, make the call to 911 and let police know about it and let police deal with it,” said Dean.

It can be scary when someone is targeting another driver on the road, Dean said, if you are being targeted, get safely away from that driver.

“Do not make eye contact with them, not gestures, don’t go hitting the horn, do not try to the quick stops or the break checks, things like that. That is when situations can become much more dangerous,” said Dean.

There are some signs to look for to tell when someone is driving aggressively.

“You start to see them speed up very quickly, they may be driving really closely to car in front of them, tailgating, switch lanes very quickly that is hard for other drivers to even anticipate that it is even happening,” said Dean.

Dean said you never really know what can cause someone to be angry on the road. Many times there is something going on that has nothing to do with driving. If you are in a bad mood, Dean recommends de-stressing before getting on the road.

“Breaking that cycle so that you are not part of the problem and you are not on that roadway stressed or driving angry can make a big part of it as well. Cause sometimes someone does something but it does not become a road rage incident until that second person engages and the people start going back and forth at each other,” said Dean.

Dean said if two drivers start to engage over an issues, everyone else on the road is put in danger, not just other drivers, but pedestrians and cyclists as well.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with information for their investigation. They are asking all businesses and residents in the Wayne Avenue and Schneider Park area to check any surveillance cameras for footage that would assist with this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.