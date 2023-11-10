Cream of the Crop
Burn bans enacted around the Valley

Burn ban
Burn ban(WLOX)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Because of the dry weather and increased risk of wildfires, multiple localities have issued burn bans.

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County re-issued its open air burning ban. This applies to things like burning brush, debris, bon and cooking fires, and recreational fires. The ban will be reviewed daily to determine when the ban will be lifted.

In Augusta County, the Board of Supervisors issued a countywide ban on open burning for the next 60 days, which began on November 9.

This applies to burning any wood, brush, leaves, logs, grass, debris, or other flammable material. If this ban is violated, it will result in a Class III misdemeanor.

The City of Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office has issued an open burning ban. No opening burning is allowed. Cooking with propane, pellet-fed smokers and electric grills and smokers is still allowed. You are not allowed to use charcoal grills.

Violation of these regulations will result in a class I misdemeanor. This ban will be in place until further notice.

