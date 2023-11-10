Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Micah Shank

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Being a high schooler is hard; it’s balancing school and trying to win football games.”

When Micah Shank entered Turner Ashby four years ago, he was transitioning from running back to quarterback. During each season, he grew increasingly comfortable in his new role. Last season, Shank was a First Team All-District quarterback and the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year.

“He’s a competitor,” said Turner Ashby head football coach Scott Turner. “He wants to be successful and he wants his team to be successful.”

Turner Ashby ended the 2023 regular season with a 9-1 record while scoring an average of 48 points per game.

“We’re one big family,” said Shank. “We support one another through school and football.”

In the classroom, Shank boasts a 3.9 GPA and is interested in studying business at the college level.

“He’s easy to get along with and that makes him a natural leader,” said Turner Ashby English teacher Kerry Showalter. “He’s very approachable and that speaks to his maturity.”

Up next, the Knights will face Heritage in the first round of the Region 3C Playoffs. Regardless of the outcome, Shank will be leaving the Turner Ashby football program in one of the top spots in the district and beyond.

“He’s going to leave a legacy of winning and changing the name of Turner Ashby football,” added Showalter.

