Drought continues, potential for long term impacts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While the region has been predominantly dry for several weeks, there was some much needed light but steady showers across most of the area Friday.

Remember when we were almost into the 30s this morning....that's gone! Mid-upper 70s, few near 80 for highs. Front is in WV so sprinkles or a quick light shower west of I-81 this afternoon. Extreme drought update. Likely 0.10-0.20" of rain tomorrow - WV may get towards 0.25". pic.twitter.com/aKVYCqGeop — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) November 9, 2023

Light showers arrived during the early to mid morning hours from the south and west. By late morning, steadier showers were falling north of Route 33 and into parts of West Virginia. Rainfall totals were not overly impressive but were quite beneficial for the ongoing drought, wildfire efforts, and low river and stream gauges.

First widespread rainfall in several weeks. (whsv)

Although the rain was much needed, including some mixing of sleet and first snow into the mountains of West Virginia, the showers are a far cry from what is needed to end the drought. Rainfall to end the drought was updated on Thursday, November 9th with the new drought monitor that was released.

Drought breaking rainfall updated with drought monitor from November 9th, 2023. (whsv)

While the drought has been severe across much of the Valley and portion along the West Virginia state line for some time, a large chunk of the Valley is now in an Extreme Drought per the latest update on Thursday.

Locations that get into this level of drought often see hay as becoming scarce and lakes and streams nearly dry. Larger rivers can be seen as noticeably lower than typical levels when rainfall is more frequent.

Current drought monitor. (whsv)

