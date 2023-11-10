Cream of the Crop
Hearing stories from Veterans

Recalling stories from Vietnam, and the book written about Navy Corpsman
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Now on 3, WHSV spoke with our own Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz’s dad, Dale Urbanowicz who is a Vietnam Veteran. A fellow Navy Corpsman, Bill Sheehan wrote a book called Together We Served. This book is a compilation of stories from Navy Corpsman who served in Vietnam.

If you are interested in the book you can find more information here: Together We Served, written by Bill Sheehan.

Veterans day is Saturday, November 11, and we thank all of our Veterans for serving.

