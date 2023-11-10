Hearing stories from Veterans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Now on 3, WHSV spoke with our own Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz’s dad, Dale Urbanowicz who is a Vietnam Veteran. A fellow Navy Corpsman, Bill Sheehan wrote a book called Together We Served. This book is a compilation of stories from Navy Corpsman who served in Vietnam.

If you are interested in the book you can find more information here: Together We Served, written by Bill Sheehan.

Veterans day is Saturday, November 11, and we thank all of our Veterans for serving.

Photo of my dad, Dale Urbanowicz in the Navy as a Corpsman. He's incredibly proud to have worked with the Marines as a Navy Corpsman

He was stationed in Indian head and then served in Vietnam.

We thank all of our Veterans pic.twitter.com/3UyksRDfiF — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) November 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.