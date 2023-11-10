Cream of the Crop
James Madison gets another overtime victory and ends Kent State’s 23-game home winning streak

James Madison head coach Mark Byington speaks with an official during a basketball game against...
James Madison head coach Mark Byington speaks with an official during a basketball game against Michigan State on Nov. 6, 2023(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Terrence Edwards had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, Noah Freidel scored five points in the final 3.8 seconds of regulation, and James Madison beat Kent State 113-108 in double overtime on Thursday night to end the Golden Flashes’ 23-game home winning streak.

It was James Madison’s second straight overtime victory after topping No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 on Monday.

The Dukes trailed 89-84 with 3.8 seconds left in regulation. Freidel caught a full-court pass and sank a 3-pointer with 1.2 left. Kent State was called for an offensive foul on the inbounds play and Freidel was left wide open under the basket to force the first overtime.

Kent State guard Jalen Sullinger made a corner 3-pointer with 9.9 seconds left in overtime to tie it at 101-all. James Madison elected not to call a timeout and Xavier Brown spun into the lane for a runner that hit off the back of the rim.

Edwards made a 3-pointer with 1:35 left in the second overtime for a 109-105 lead, and Brown made four straight free throws to seal it.

Brown scored 16 points and Freidel finished with 15 points for the Dukes (2-0).

Sullinger posted 30 points for the Golden Flashes (1-1). Chris Payton Jr. had 25 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks, and Reggie Bass added 22 points.

NEXT UP

James Madison hosts Howard on Sunday. Kent State hosts Fresno State on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

