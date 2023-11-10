Legislative Staff visit schools across Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - November is “Take Your Legislator to School” month in Virginia.

Legislative staff visited schools across Harrisonburg. Senator Tim Kaine’s office visited Spotswood Elementary School.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools shared its legislative program, which shared its legislative priorities for education and what legislation it would support.

Principal of Spotswood Elementary School, Brendon Derstine, said the tour was an opportunity to show them around, answer questions, and advocate for things they are seeing at the school, the division, and nationwide.

”I think it is important to have these conversations with these legislators and their offices to be able to advocate for and share what these schools need, both the successes as well as the challenges,” said Derstine.

Derstine said if they are not upfront about the challenges they face, they cannot actively work to resolve these challenges.

“For our language learners, for our students with disabilities and students most impacted by the pandemic. From lack of access to the internet, lack of access to schooling because of virtual learning and other things like that,” said Derstine.

Derstine said there are resources in Harrisonburg and at Spotswood that don’t just help language learners but everyone.

“We have family and school liaisons that represent different languages, not just Spanish but Arabic, Kurdish, Swahili, Trigrinya, Russian,” said Derstine.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.