Mabel Memorial Chapel bell tower restored

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A historic church with ties to James Madison University, the Civil War, and beyond has gotten an update.

According to Mabel Memorial Chapel historian March Warner, the chapel was built in 1898 by Dr. Lucian Heneberger, a naval officer, as a memorial to his wife Mabel who had died many years before.

Over the last 125 years, the building has been used for various religious services, and served as the State Normal & Industrial School for Women upon JMU’s founding in 1908.

After years of disrepair, the chapel, which was a branch of the First Presbyterian Church of Harrisonburg, was closed and set for demolition in 2007. It was then purchased and restored by brothers March and Eddie Warner, and reopened on Easter in 2017, holding its first service in a decade.

Now in 2023, another piece, the bell tower, has been restored and placed back atop the building located at 2025 Reservoir St. The work was completed by Mark Helmuth, president of Wall-Lift Inc., along with volunteer laborers.

Christine Legg, co-founder of Lifehouse Ministries, said the group will soon be holding services there, adding she is happy to see a piece of Harrisonburg history live on.

“The beauty about it is we’re living that history and we learn from history and we take the lessons and things they teach us into the present life, so whether we know it or not we are living with history every day,” Legg said.

Mabel Memorial Chapel currently holds Sunday services starting a 10 a.m.

