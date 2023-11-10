Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Massanutten Dental Game of the Week Preview: Fort Defiance at Strasburg

Fort Defiance and Strasburg meet in the Region 2B quarterfinals to begin the high school football playoffs
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - The high school football playoffs kickoff Friday night and one of the most intriguing games is a Region 2B quarterfinal matchup between Fort Defiance and Strasburg.

Fort Defiance is playing its first playoff game in more than a decade and they’re playing arguably their best football of the season. After starting the season 0-3, the Indians have rattled off seven straight wins.

Meanwhile, Strasburg enters the playoffs coming off a 28-7 loss to Central. Before that, they’d won six games in a row.

Friday night’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. Catch highlights and postgame reaction on EndZone beginning at 11:30 on WHSV.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
JMU confirms death on campus
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Audrey Anderson-missing from Augusta County
“Critically Missing Adult Alert” issued for Virginia woman
Rick Gillespie, Emergency Services Coordinator, says the fire is at the base of the Shenandoah...
USFS battling wildfire in Pendleton County
With a new spin on a coffee shop, being drive-thru only, 7 Brew has a unique atmosphere.
7 Brew drive-thru Coffee finds home in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week: Micah Shank
Cody Elliott, sports editor from the Daily News Record, and WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren...
WHSV Sports Extra: 1-on-1 with DNR Sports Editor Cody Elliott
National Signing Day Graphic
National Signing Day: Class of 2024
Spotswood blocked PAT voted Rockingham Insurance Top Play from Week 11
Spotswood blocked PAT voted Rockingham Insurance Top Play