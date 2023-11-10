Massanutten Dental Game of the Week Preview: Fort Defiance at Strasburg

(WHSV) - The high school football playoffs kickoff Friday night and one of the most intriguing games is a Region 2B quarterfinal matchup between Fort Defiance and Strasburg.

Fort Defiance is playing its first playoff game in more than a decade and they’re playing arguably their best football of the season. After starting the season 0-3, the Indians have rattled off seven straight wins.

Meanwhile, Strasburg enters the playoffs coming off a 28-7 loss to Central. Before that, they’d won six games in a row.

Friday night’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. Catch highlights and postgame reaction on EndZone beginning at 11:30 on WHSV.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.