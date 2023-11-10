Quaker Run fire is 40 percent contained as of Friday

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fire crews are still working to fully contain the Quaker Run Fire that first sparked on Oct. 24.

The latest update from Virginia’s Department of Forestry on Friday shows the fire is burning about 3,700 acres and is 40 percent contained.

The fire started in Madison County and spread into the Shenandoah National Park. There are complete burn bans in both areas. Anyone who violates those bans can face a Class 3 misdemeanor as well as potentially be responsible for the full amount of all expenses incurred in suppressing such fire. You can find more information by visiting https://www.madisonco.virginia.gov/AlertCenter.aspx and https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/quaker-run-fire-information.htm.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

According to DOF, crews were working on Upper Hollow Trail to prevent the fire from spreading to the northeast yesterday. The weather Thursday did present a challenge to firefighters, but they were able to successfully complete the operation there. Friday’s rain is expected to reduce the fire’s behavior substantially.

The focus now remains to hold containment lines as crews make every effort to protect Camp Hoover, also known as the Historic Rapidan Camp – National Park Service, by putting fire hoses, water tanks and sprinkler heads in and around the camp.

If the weather allows, crews will finish putting in sprinkler heads around Camp Hoover and continue to work north of Rapidan Family Camp, near the Rapidan Wildlife Management Area.

There are voluntary evacuations in place for homes north of 681 Finks Hollow.

The following closures are in effect in Shenandoah National Park:

Rapidan Camp area near the eastern boundary in the center of the park. The closure includes the area around the historic camp and the trails leading to it including the following: Mill Prong Trail Mill Prong Horse Trail Stony Mountain Trail Fork Mountain Trail Laurel Prong from Cat Knob intersection Upper Dark Hollow Trail (does NOT impact access to falls) The lower Rapidan Fire Road beyond the portion open to bicycles

Graves Mill Trail from the intersection of the Staunton River Trail to the Rapidan Fire Road

Wilhite Wagon Trail

After November 12, Harry F. Byrd, Sr. Visitor Center across from Big Meadows in the center of the park will be temporarily closed. Power in the area has been turned off for firefighter safety. Interpreters who usually work at this center have moved to Dickey Ridge Visitor Center near Front Royal in the northern part of the park. That center will be open seven days a week while the Harry F. Byrd Visitor Center is closed.

Rapidan Tract of Rapidan Wildlife Management Area

DWR is also noting that a temporary flight restriction is in place over the Quaker Run Fire area from the surface up to and including 6,500 feet to provide a safe environment for firefighting. For more information, visit: https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_3_7678.html.

If you would like to make a donation to help with firefighting efforts you can do so by taking them to Madison County Department of Emergency Medical Services at 1494 N. Main Street, Madison, VA 22727

