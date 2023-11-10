Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Salvation Army holds Red Kettle Kick-off Event

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The event was held for the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“This is the beginning of the season where we ring the bells at the storefronts and collect donations to help our organization do everything that we do throughout the year,” said Corps Officer, Douglas Ingold.

Gary Stiteler Chair of the Advisory Board, said they supply food and gifts to families in need for the holidays.

“A part of this money goes to help support that, but also supports what we do all year long,” said Stiteler.

The goal for this year is to raise 195,000, said Ingold.“ The generosity of this community is just phenomenal, it is a big pot to fill but we think we can do it,” said Ingold.

Ingold said it feels good to transition into the holiday season.

“Just go on there and make a short profile sign up for whatever hours, and what store location is available and that would go a long way,” said Ingold.

Ingold said as of today four locations are open and by the time we are past Thanksgiving, there will be 13 locations open.

”My experience here, people are generous all year long since I got here at the end of June, they have been just amazing,” said Ingold.

“We live in a very giving community and it is a community that really supports the Salvation Army,” said Gary Stiteler.

Ingold said they need volunteers to ring the bell, you can sign up to volunteer at registertoring.com.

“Just go on there and make a short profile sign up for whatever hours, and what store location is available and that would go a long way,” said Ingold.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
JMU confirms death on campus
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg
Rick Gillespie, Emergency Services Coordinator, says the fire is at the base of the Shenandoah...
USFS battling wildfire in Pendleton County
Virginia House and Senate Results

Latest News

Senator Tim Kaine's office visits Spotswood Elementary School in Harrisonburg
Legislative Staff visit schools across Harrisonburg
Salvation Army has Red Kettle Kick-off Event
Rick Gillespie, Emergency Services Coordinator, says the fire is at the base of the Shenandoah...
USFS battling wildfire in Pendleton County
USFS battling wildfire in Pendleton County