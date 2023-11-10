Salvation Army holds Red Kettle Kick-off Event

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The event was held for the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“This is the beginning of the season where we ring the bells at the storefronts and collect donations to help our organization do everything that we do throughout the year,” said Corps Officer, Douglas Ingold.

Gary Stiteler Chair of the Advisory Board, said they supply food and gifts to families in need for the holidays.

“A part of this money goes to help support that, but also supports what we do all year long,” said Stiteler.

The goal for this year is to raise 195,000, said Ingold.“ The generosity of this community is just phenomenal, it is a big pot to fill but we think we can do it,” said Ingold.

Ingold said it feels good to transition into the holiday season.

“Just go on there and make a short profile sign up for whatever hours, and what store location is available and that would go a long way,” said Ingold.

Ingold said as of today four locations are open and by the time we are past Thanksgiving, there will be 13 locations open.

”My experience here, people are generous all year long since I got here at the end of June, they have been just amazing,” said Ingold.

“We live in a very giving community and it is a community that really supports the Salvation Army,” said Gary Stiteler.

Ingold said they need volunteers to ring the bell, you can sign up to volunteer at registertoring.com.

