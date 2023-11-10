Shenandoah County School Board passes library selection policy

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After months of discussion, the Shenandoah County School Board has come to an agreement on its library materials selection policy.

After separating the policies on books students read in class versus what’s offered in the library last year, the library policy was approved at the school board’s meeting Thursday night.

The policy regards library materials which is anything from books to videos or anything made available to students.

It makes it more transparent when sexually explicit materials are being purchased or replaced.

Guidelines now include not containing sexually explicit content inappropriate for minors, parents must be able to inspect books and they can determine if a student can or cannot use materials.

They also must align with Virginia Standards of Learning.

”I think it does support our libraries, our teachers, our students and our parents. It’s not full proof ... but I do think its a layer of oversight prior to the purchase of library books and materials that we need,” Andrew Keller, Shenandoah County School Board member said.

Last year, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin passed a bill requiring parents to have a say in whether their kids will engage in such materials which led to this library policy being created.

Some board members agreed the policy wasn’t exactly what they wanted it to be, but it was a step in the right direction.

It was passed unanimously.

Before Thursday’s discussion, a few residents spoke during the public hearing in favor of this policy.

