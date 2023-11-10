Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Shenandoah County School Board passes library selection policy

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After months of discussion, the Shenandoah County School Board has come to an agreement on its library materials selection policy.

After separating the policies on books students read in class versus what’s offered in the library last year, the library policy was approved at the school board’s meeting Thursday night.

The policy regards library materials which is anything from books to videos or anything made available to students.

It makes it more transparent when sexually explicit materials are being purchased or replaced.

Guidelines now include not containing sexually explicit content inappropriate for minors, parents must be able to inspect books and they can determine if a student can or cannot use materials.

They also must align with Virginia Standards of Learning.

”I think it does support our libraries, our teachers, our students and our parents. It’s not full proof ... but I do think its a layer of oversight prior to the purchase of library books and materials that we need,” Andrew Keller, Shenandoah County School Board member said.

Last year, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin passed a bill requiring parents to have a say in whether their kids will engage in such materials which led to this library policy being created.

Some board members agreed the policy wasn’t exactly what they wanted it to be, but it was a step in the right direction.

It was passed unanimously.

Before Thursday’s discussion, a few residents spoke during the public hearing in favor of this policy.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
JMU confirms death on campus
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Audrey Anderson-missing from Augusta County
“Critically Missing Adult Alert” issued for Virginia woman
Rick Gillespie, Emergency Services Coordinator, says the fire is at the base of the Shenandoah...
USFS battling wildfire in Pendleton County
With a new spin on a coffee shop, being drive-thru only, 7 Brew has a unique atmosphere.
7 Brew drive-thru Coffee finds home in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Staunton City Council approves pilot program for panhandling signage
Shenandoah County School Board passes library selection policy
Staunton City Council approves pilot program for panhandling signage
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Much cooler into the weekend