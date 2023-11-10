Cream of the Crop
Staunton City Council approves pilot program for panhandling signage

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Staunton will soon put in panhandling signs in certain parts of the city.

After discussing the signs since Sept, Staunton City Council chose the best design layout for safety and helpful information.

Council discussed which numbers should be placed on the signs and ultimately came to a consensus that the crisis line, 211, should be listed, and that can best direct those who need it to further assistance.

They passed the signage at its meeting Thursday night.

“You can’t say you can’t do it,” members of Staunton City Council discussed. “We’re just suggesting, we’re just making a suggestion for safety purposes and we’re making a suggestion for that person that is out there asking.”

Only two signs will go up first along Richmond Ave, as this is a pilot program.

Council members said they hope the signs can direct those in need to the right resources.

This item was brought up as the city sites panhandling is not safe for anyone, including those in need and drivers.

