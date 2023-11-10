Suspect questioned for shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is being questioned by police after an overnight shooting in Covington.

About 12:25 a.m. November 10, 2023, the Covington Division of Police was called to the 300 block of E. Prospect Street regarding several complaints of gunshots being heard. Police found one person with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Covington Division of Police at 540-965-6333 or at policeinfo@covington.va.us.

