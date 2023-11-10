Urgie’s Cheesesteaks offering free meal to veterans Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Urgie’s Cheesesteaks in Harrisonburg is honoring our nation’s heroes this weekend. It’s offering a special promotion for Veterans Day on Saturday and celebrating the Marine Corps 248th Birthday on Friday.

“It feels a little bit different with the Marines, we don’t take Christmas off, we don’t take our personal birthdays off, but the Marine Corps birthday is something that’s very unique it’s just about the tradition and the bond that we have with other marines,” said Urgie’s co-owner Tommy Urglavitch, a Marine Corps Veteran.

Tommy Urglavitch served six years in the Marines and was deployed twice to Iraq. For him, Friday marked a special day to reunite with his brothers in arms to celebrate and remember those they’ve lost.

“When you’re in the marine corps there is a bond that is just unspoken and you really can’t understand it unless you are a marine. We chewed up some interesting turf together, and some of our friends aren’t here anymore,” said Urglavitch. ”This is just really a time for us to reflect and think about the friends that aren’t here anymore while still celebrating with the ones that are. Telling old stories and catching up and just kind of having an extra beer or two or maybe an extra shot of Jameson.”

Urgie’s is partnering with Harrisonburg Honda, another veteran owned business, to offer a free meal to all Veterans on Friday night and all day Saturday.

“Veterans that can’t get over here tomorrow or they’re too scared because of how busy it’s going to be, they can have an opportunity to come in and foor any Marines who want to come in tonight and enjoy a beer and a shot for your birthday. We also have little cupcakes, a little piece of cake for you to kind of say Hoorah and Semper Fi,” said Urglavitch.

Urglavitch said that offering a free meal to other veterans is the least Urgie’s can do. He and his fellow Marines also want to honor those who came before them.

“For us being veterans, there were still veterans that did it before us. We really appreciate getting the opportunity to thank the Vietnam, Korean War, and whatever World War II vets that are still here, as well as Desert Strom and Desert Shield, anyone that allowed us to have the rights and freedoms we all have here,” he said.

Urgie’s is also sponsoring Heroes Day at Saturday’s JMU Football game.

