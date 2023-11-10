Cream of the Crop
Volunteers to help save a struggling veterans cemetery in Beckley


By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Volunteers are coming together to help preserve a struggling veterans cemetery in Beckley. The American Legion Veterans Cemetery is located behind Memorial Baptist Church off of South Kanawha Street.

Volunteer and veteran Ron Hedrick is also spearheading efforts to start an endowment to care for the cemetery in the future and has already secured $3,000 from the Raleigh County Commission. Hedrick said some of the needed repairs include a new flag, lights, and a staircase.

With veterans from the War of 1812 buried in the cemetery, he said it’s critical to preserve the resting place not only for veterans of the past but also the future.

“This is no different than making sure we take care of our history and our monuments and things. This is by far one of the most honorable things to do, to take care of our veterans who have passed away.”

Those interested in helping do not necessarily need to contribute money. Ahead of Saturday’s Veterans’ Day Parade in Beckley, volunteers will be teaming up with the Salvation Army to help fix up the cemetery on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.

Hedrick said volunteers are welcome to help and place flowers on all of the headstones. Crews will also be decorating a float for the parade during that time. Hot cocoa and refreshments will be provided.

