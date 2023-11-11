Cream of the Crop
Bridgewater hosting Guilford to wrap regular season

Bridgewater quarterback Malcolm Anderson prepares to take the snap during a football game on...
Bridgewater quarterback Malcolm Anderson prepares to take the snap during a football game on Oct. 14, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles return home for their regular season finale Saturday afternoon as they get set to host Guilford.

The Eagles look to bounce back after a 31-21 loss to Washington and Lee.

Guilford enters the contest 2-7. A win for Bridgewater guarantees them a spot in next week’s Chesapeake Bowl.

Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. from the Jopson Athletic Complex.

Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn looks ahead to Bridgewater's regular season finale against Guilford

