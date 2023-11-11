Cream of the Crop
Debunking the myth: animal shelter returns around the holidays

RHSPCA
RHSPCA(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holidays are approaching, and with many people purchasing pets as gifts, it’s a common myth that animal shelters see an increase in returns after Christmas.

Huck Nawaz, executive director of the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, said the myth is entirely untrue. In fact, the shelter sees higher animal retention rates around the holidays than it does during the rest of the year.

”We don’t see any sharp increases in returns around the holidays at all,” said Nawaz, “And I think where that misconception comes from is the thought that if the animal is being gifted, then the family may not be prepared for the animal, or they may not be expectant of the animal.”

The shelter has matching services and adoption counseling to ensure high retention and accountability. Nawaz said it’s important to utilize the programs year-round, and not just during the holidays.

