Emergicare of Harrisonburg adds IV infusions to wellness services

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Emergicare of Harrisonburg has debuted intravenous infusion, or vitamin hydration going into the bloodstream, to its services for wellness and beauty.

Family Nurse Practitioner Kasey Saunders says proper hydration helps with overall immunity. Saunders says the idea came from seeing an IV bar while staying in Florida.

“It seems like a safe, simple way to help people with overall wellness, but also people with fibromyalgia, joint pains, stomach problems, and can’t absorb their vitamins like everyone else,” Saunders said.

She says the infusion helps for multiple scenarios like recovering from a hangover, or athletes staying hydrated.

Saunders said that all but one of the IV infusions are vitamins and minerals the body already makes. The remaining one is called a migraine cocktail includes a small amount of non-narcotic drugs to help with the throbbing headache.

Different people say they recently became interested in the IV.

“I’m three months postpartum, and I was just feeling really washed out, and Kasey got me in, and it helped me immensely. The risk is really low it’s just vitamins and saline,” IV Infusion Client Scarlett Reel said.

Saunders said staff protocol includes speaking with those wanting an IV infusion about their health history to make sure the procedure is safe to perform. Saunders said staff are there to answer questions and show that the infusions are low risk.

“There can be a little bleeding there can be bruising, there’s always the chance of infection, but very low as far as medical conditions. The big one at sticks out my mind is congestive heart failure and those people hold onto extra fluid anyway and so you don’t wanna add a lot of additional,” Saunders said.

Staff with Emergicare of Harrisonburg say they want people who are typically busy to see the upside of the process.

“This is my third treatment, and it has helped me a lot especially with breast-feeding and feeling not so dehydrated which when you don’t feel dehydrated then you can do other things too and take better care of yourself,” IV Infusion Client Scarlett Reel said.

Saunders said adding IV infusions helps expand the wellness program.

Emergicare’s open house on wellness and beauty is scheduled for Nov. 11, and begins at 4 pm.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.