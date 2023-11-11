Former P.O.W. David Harker reflects on his experience in Vietnam

Campbell Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The bright blue Corvette in David Harker’s garage holds a special place in his heart. It was a gift on the day in March 1973, when he returned to Lynchburg after five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

His classmates sold bumper stickers to raise money for the special gift.

“It’s just a symbol of people’s love and appreciation for what I did,” he told WDBJ7.

Harker grew up in the Lynchburg area and graduated from Brookville High School. In November 1967, he landed in Vietnam as a U.S. Army rifleman in an infantry company. And just six weeks later, his unit was ambushed and he was taken prisoner.

“I tried to escape and my boots were taken from me and I walked barefoot for several months,” Harker said as he showed us the rubber sandals and some of the clothing he wore during his captivity.

He also shared memories of harsh treatment, meager rations and major suffering that fellow prisoners endured.

“It was very difficult,” he said. “They’re close as a brother. They’re your brothers in combat and arms, but here they are P.O.W. brothers. and you get to know them, and you get attached to them, and to see them, have to bury them.”

But Harker also remembers the joy of seeing the plane that would take him home.

“As they came around the hangar, we could see the C-141, the Starlifter, the Air Force jet that was going to take us, and we just started crying. That was freedom, you know, a semblance of America, with the flag on the tail of that plane. And you love this country.”

He would reunite with his family when he reached the Philippines.

“I got to talk to my family for the first time in five years,” he said. “And that was really emotional.”

As we observe Veterans’ Day, Harker said he hopes more people will appreciate the contributions of the citizen soldiers who have responded when they were called - in World War II, in Vietnam and in other conflicts.

“They loved this country and that idea of freedom and justice for all,” he said. “That’s America. And we lose sight of that sometimes in looking at all of these divisive issues.”

He encourages others to draw upon that same spirit and find a way to serve their community.

“Find a place of service and do what you can,” Harker said. “If it’s your neighbor across the street, cook them a hot meal. There are a lot of places that you can make a difference and be a positive impact.”

