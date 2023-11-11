Shenandoah County remembers Anderson “Andy” King

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County is mourning the loss of army reservist and local businessman Anderson “Andy” King.

The 27-year-old passed away on Nov 2nd according to his online obituary.

Friday, family, friends and many more gathered at the Shenandoah County fairgrounds to remember Andy’s life.

”A remarkable man as many people said today it’s sort of incredible that a 27-year-old could come to a small town like Woodstock several years ago and accomplish as much as he did,” Ben Freakley, who went to church with Andy said.

Freakley said more than 400 people gathered Friday to honor and remember Andy.

He said speeches were given by his brothers and wife who Freakley said has shown such strength throughout this past week.

He said Andy hit the ground running when he moved to Woodstock gaining the trust of hundreds of farmers through his work at Helena Agri-Enterprises.

“With all the trouble around the world today and all the negative things that are said about our country, it was an amazing moment of unification and just what hometown America is really all about,” Freakley said.

Andy was brought home Sunday with overpasses on I-81 throughout the county showing support and their condolences with farm equipment and firetrucks hanging their American flags.

Andy King’s obituary states: “In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 127 E. High St., Woodstock, VA 22664 or to a local FFA chapter of your choice.”

