Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Virginia Department of Corrections aiming to hire veterans

By Shelby Martin
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Veterans Day is November 11, and as organizations across the United States observe the holiday, the Virginia Department of Corrections announced it is aiming to hire more veterans.

In a press release, the VDOC said it was committed to helping veterans with employment opportunities. Virginia has one of the highest veteran populations in the country. Vietnam War veteran Del Pardee said many struggle to find work after returning home from service.

”I came out of high school, so I wasn’t able to start my career or go to college, and they said,’hey, look, you’re going t be drafted within the next few weeks’” said Pardee, “I had to put all of that on hold. For me it was three years in the army. After that, you’re you’re kind of out of touch. You’re separated from society.”

Retired Colonel and Officer Melissa Patrick says veterans bring valuable skills to the workforce.

”We have a sense of commitment, an ability to follow instructions, and we’re able to do hard things,” said Patrick.

The Virginia Department of Corrections works closely with the state’s Department of Veterans Services to connect veterans to employment opportunities through its V3 initiative. The VDOC has a wide variety of positions available, including nursing, security, food service, maintenance, information technology, and more.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
“It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for.” Family speaks out about slain Blacksburg teen
I-81 crash cleared in Augusta County
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
JMU confirms death on campus
The wildfires in Fayette County were spanning roughly 800 acres along the New River Gorge as of...
New River Gorge Fire Update

Latest News

Virginia Department of Corrections aiming to hire veterans
RHSPCA
Debunking the myth: animal shelter returns around the holidays
Emergicare of Harrisonburg has debuted intravenous infusion, or vitamin hydration going into...
Emergicare of Harrisonburg adds IV infusions to wellness services
Urgie’s Cheesesteaks offering free meal to veterans Saturday