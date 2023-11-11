Virginia Department of Corrections aiming to hire veterans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Veterans Day is November 11, and as organizations across the United States observe the holiday, the Virginia Department of Corrections announced it is aiming to hire more veterans.

In a press release, the VDOC said it was committed to helping veterans with employment opportunities. Virginia has one of the highest veteran populations in the country. Vietnam War veteran Del Pardee said many struggle to find work after returning home from service.

”I came out of high school, so I wasn’t able to start my career or go to college, and they said,’hey, look, you’re going t be drafted within the next few weeks’” said Pardee, “I had to put all of that on hold. For me it was three years in the army. After that, you’re you’re kind of out of touch. You’re separated from society.”

Retired Colonel and Officer Melissa Patrick says veterans bring valuable skills to the workforce.

”We have a sense of commitment, an ability to follow instructions, and we’re able to do hard things,” said Patrick.

The Virginia Department of Corrections works closely with the state’s Department of Veterans Services to connect veterans to employment opportunities through its V3 initiative. The VDOC has a wide variety of positions available, including nursing, security, food service, maintenance, information technology, and more.

