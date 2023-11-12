Cream of the Crop
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire

The fire started around 5 a.m. Sunday at the NorthPointe apartment complex near Danville.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hospitalized and dozens more displaced after an early morning apartment fire in Pittsylvania County.

The fire started around 5 a.m. Sunday at the NorthPointe apartment complex at 600 N. Pointe Ln. near Danville.

The fire destroyed 12 apartments and led 36 more to be evacuated, authorities said.

Two people were hospitalized and three others were treated and released. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

The fire required a county-wide call for assistance and the City of Danville was also on the scene.

Officials say it’s unknown how many people in total will be displaced by the fire.

The cause has not been determined.

