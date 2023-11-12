Cream of the Crop
Charlottesville organization aims to create jobs for special-needs adults

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville organization is working to create job opportunities for adults with special needs.

Premium Service Brands says through the end of the year it will work to create a special-needs-friendly work environment.

This project was inspired after CEO Paul Flick realized his daughter with special needs has limited work opportunities in Charlottesville.

“I see that in my daughter who is a special-needs child and her thirst to wanting to have a purpose. Premium Service Brands will be able to accommodate [those] who have special needs to come in and fulfill tasks here,” Flick said.

Premium Service Brands say they expect to have the program up and running by January 2024.

