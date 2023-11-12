ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following James Madison’s 44-6 win against UConn Saturday night, ESPN announced College GameDay will make a return to Harrisonburg next Saturday, Nov. 18, when JMU hosts Appalachian State.

Next Saturday’s appearance will mark the third time James Madison has hosted College GameDay.

College GameDay is one of ESPN’s flagship shows that airs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday during the college football season. Rece Davis hosts the show and is joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee.

The show previously visited Harrisonburg in 2015 and 2017 when JMU was an FCS program.

The Jonas Bros are also expected to perform.

You can watch ESPN’s announcement video below.

