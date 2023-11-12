Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Fishburne Military School holds Veterans Day parade

Veterans in attendance feel the cadets at Fishburne Military School have a chance to change the...
Veterans in attendance feel the cadets at Fishburne Military School have a chance to change the world.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Fishburne Military School Corps of Cadets saluted all active duty service members and Veterans, including Fishburne alumni who fell in combat, tying in with the National theme for Veterans Day 2023: “Honoring All Who Have Served.”

“This is an important day for all Americans. We should take the time to reflect on the living veterans we have, the surviving veterans, we have, but also on those who are departed and special thoughts for their families,” U.S. Military Veteran William Alexander said.

The parade from barracks to Ridgeview Cemetery included nearly 100 cadets from the military academy who took part in honoring those who served before them. Veterans, school alumni, and guests surrounded the cadets during the one-mile escort with the Waynesboro Police Department.

“It stuck out to me for my grandfather. His anniversary of death was yesterday, so I kind of took it a little too hard when I’m out on that grass, doing my role and my job,” Fishburne Military Academy Cadet Justice Jefferson said.

Veterans in attendance feel the Fishburne Military cadets have a chance to change the world. They encourage cadets to take action whenever they can.

“I do ask you to ask yourself how do I serve the cause bigger than myself? how do I change the world? How can I serve my country? How can I serve my community?” Retired Lieutenant Colonel Raul Herrera said.

Veterans say they want to see the nation they fought for at peace.

“That’s my hope for the active duty service members today as we have peace— and if we don’t have peace, we’ll be ready. That’s them, and that’s what they do and that’s why God bless them each and everyone and their families,” Alexander said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Spotswood's captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to their VHSL Region 3C...
EndZone Recap: Region Quarterfinals
Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Region Quarterfinals
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
“It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for.” Family speaks out about slain Blacksburg teen

Latest News

With the fire still active alongside a drought, stage one fire restrictions are active for...
Heavener Ridge Wildfire update
Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
Abby Lane wins state cross country title
Abby Lane wins state cross country title
Central volleyball beats Bruton, advances to Class 2 State semifinals
Central volleyball beats Bruton, advances to Class 2 State semifinals