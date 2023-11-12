Fishburne Military School holds Veterans Day parade

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Fishburne Military School Corps of Cadets saluted all active duty service members and Veterans, including Fishburne alumni who fell in combat, tying in with the National theme for Veterans Day 2023: “Honoring All Who Have Served.”

“This is an important day for all Americans. We should take the time to reflect on the living veterans we have, the surviving veterans, we have, but also on those who are departed and special thoughts for their families,” U.S. Military Veteran William Alexander said.

The parade from barracks to Ridgeview Cemetery included nearly 100 cadets from the military academy who took part in honoring those who served before them. Veterans, school alumni, and guests surrounded the cadets during the one-mile escort with the Waynesboro Police Department.

“It stuck out to me for my grandfather. His anniversary of death was yesterday, so I kind of took it a little too hard when I’m out on that grass, doing my role and my job,” Fishburne Military Academy Cadet Justice Jefferson said.

Veterans in attendance feel the Fishburne Military cadets have a chance to change the world. They encourage cadets to take action whenever they can.

“I do ask you to ask yourself how do I serve the cause bigger than myself? how do I change the world? How can I serve my country? How can I serve my community?” Retired Lieutenant Colonel Raul Herrera said.

Veterans say they want to see the nation they fought for at peace.

“That’s my hope for the active duty service members today as we have peace— and if we don’t have peace, we’ll be ready. That’s them, and that’s what they do and that’s why God bless them each and everyone and their families,” Alexander said.

