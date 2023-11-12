Heavener Ridge Wildfire update

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Heavener Ridge Wildfire is still active in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, but officials say the fire is now 50 percent contained, thanks to Friday night’s rain. The wildfire has affected 1,078 acres but the United States Forest Service said no structures have been threatened.

An interpretive specialist following the fire says personnel are working to fully contain the fire.

“We have a helicopter on the Hefner mountain fire and it has an 800-gallon bucket and so yesterday it dropped 25,000 gallons of water on the fire,” George Washington and Jefferson National Forests Interpretive Specialist Stephanie Chapman said.

With the fire still active alongside a drought, stage one fire restrictions are active for public safety

“Building, attending, maintaining or using an open fire outside of a developed recreation site is now prohibited on our national force lands unless conditions change dramatically. It will be an effect through December 31, 2023,” Chapman said.

A total of 70 firefighters are on duty for the Heavener Ridge Wildfire, consisting of two 20-person crews, 2 dozers, 1 Type -6 engine, a UAS Drone Module, and a large helicopter with a bucket.

Chapman says control lines have helped personnel make progress.

