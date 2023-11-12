Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Heavener Ridge Wildfire update

With the fire still active alongside a drought, stage one fire restrictions are active for...
With the fire still active alongside a drought, stage one fire restrictions are active for public safety.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Heavener Ridge Wildfire is still active in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, but officials say the fire is now 50 percent contained, thanks to Friday night’s rain. The wildfire has affected 1,078 acres but the United States Forest Service said no structures have been threatened.

An interpretive specialist following the fire says personnel are working to fully contain the fire.

“We have a helicopter on the Hefner mountain fire and it has an 800-gallon bucket and so yesterday it dropped 25,000 gallons of water on the fire,” George Washington and Jefferson National Forests Interpretive Specialist Stephanie Chapman said.

With the fire still active alongside a drought, stage one fire restrictions are active for public safety

“Building, attending, maintaining or using an open fire outside of a developed recreation site is now prohibited on our national force lands unless conditions change dramatically. It will be an effect through December 31, 2023,” Chapman said.

A total of 70 firefighters are on duty for the Heavener Ridge Wildfire, consisting of two 20-person crews, 2 dozers, 1 Type -6 engine, a UAS Drone Module, and a large helicopter with a bucket.

Chapman says control lines have helped personnel make progress.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Spotswood's captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to their VHSL Region 3C...
EndZone Recap: Region Quarterfinals
Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Region Quarterfinals
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
“It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for.” Family speaks out about slain Blacksburg teen

Latest News

Veterans in attendance feel the cadets at Fishburne Military School have a chance to change the...
Fishburne Military School holds Veterans Day parade
Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
Abby Lane wins state cross country title
Abby Lane wins state cross country title
Central volleyball beats Bruton, advances to Class 2 State semifinals
Central volleyball beats Bruton, advances to Class 2 State semifinals