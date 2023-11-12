Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Middle schoolers compete in first Lego League Challenge

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students from all across Virginia came to Charlottesville for a battle involving Lego and S.T.E.M.

The Charlottesville qualifier of the first Lego League Challenge was held at St. Anne’s-Belfield School.

The challenge combined research and robotics.

18 teams of middle schoolers had to plan, construct, and program a robot then give a presentation on it.

“We designed robots, and we are testing them on fields to see who gets the most points. Then there are other components like an innovation project,” 6th grade participant Eliza Powers said.

St. Anne’s Belfield team managed to bring home some wins.

The school have more than 40 students participate.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
Danville Apartment Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
The Aurora Borealis was viewable Monday night across the region thanks to clear skies and a...
Northern Lights potentially visible Saturday night
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
Virginia State University officer ‘in stable condition’ after being critically wounded in shooting, officials say
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of sunshine through midweek
The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on...
Virginia flags to be lowered in honor of UVA shooting victims
Photo provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry
Quaker Run wildfire continues to burn
the wreck happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road, east of...
Report: Driver who fatally crashed trying to evade police was driving stolen car
Ashley Biggs Neeley mugshot
Use of force ruled justifiable in second police shooting of woman