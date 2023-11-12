Middle schoolers compete in first Lego League Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students from all across Virginia came to Charlottesville for a battle involving Lego and S.T.E.M.

The Charlottesville qualifier of the first Lego League Challenge was held at St. Anne’s-Belfield School.

The challenge combined research and robotics.

18 teams of middle schoolers had to plan, construct, and program a robot then give a presentation on it.

“We designed robots, and we are testing them on fields to see who gets the most points. Then there are other components like an innovation project,” 6th grade participant Eliza Powers said.

St. Anne’s Belfield team managed to bring home some wins.

The school have more than 40 students participate.

