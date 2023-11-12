Cream of the Crop
Northern Lights potentially visible Saturday night

Solar storm to produce Aurora Borealis through cloud cover
The Aurora Borealis was viewable Monday night across the region thanks to clear skies and a strong Solar Storm(WHSV)
By Cody Barnhart
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A strong Solar Storm is forecasted to allow the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, to be seen across the viewing area Saturday night. However, most of the colors won’t be visible to the naked eye.

Hints of greens or dull reds and purples may be seen when looking for the Lights but most of the strong, bright colors are only visible through strong telescopes when viewing at night.

The chart below shows the different Solar Storm strengths that are required to view the Auroras, which must be at least a G3 or greater, with G4 and G5 storms being able to be seen further south.

To view the Northern Lights in the Shenandoah Valley, a G3 Solar Storm is required.
To view the Northern Lights in the Shenandoah Valley, a G3 Solar Storm is required.(WHSV)

In preparing to view the Northern Lights, the Kp index is also something you can use to gauge if the aurora will be visible in the mid-latitudes. While a G3 solar storm, or Kp index of 6 can at times produce a faint glow of the northern lights on the horizon, you would really be looking for a Kp index of 7+ for better viewing in Virginia and West Virginia. The image below shows the map of the Kp index lines.

Each colored line on the map shows the strength of the Solar Storm needed to view the Northern Lights(NOAA)

For all of your space weather and astronomy events, follow the Space Weather Prediction Center’s dashboard below!

Multiple colors displayed in Melvin, IA of the northern lights. Taken on 11/5/23.

