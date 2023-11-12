Cream of the Crop
Police say man arrested after intentionally setting home on fire

South Point Police Officers said James Mcalary Jr. is facing attempted murder and aggravated arson charges.
South Point Police Officers said James Mcalary Jr. is facing attempted murder and aggravated arson charges.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SOUTH POINT, Ohio. (WSAZ) -A man was arrested and charged with arson Sunday morning in connection with a house fire in South Point.

South Point Police Officers said James Mcalary Jr. is facing attempted murder and aggravated arson.

The fire broke out at a home in the 700 block of Fourth Street West, according to dispatchers.

Officers said a woman was removed from the home when the house was on fire.

South Point Police said Mcalary Jr. fled the scene roughly an hour after escaping law enforcement and turned himself in at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Mcalary Jr. confessed to setting the house on fire with intent to cause harm to the occupants of the home, according to officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

