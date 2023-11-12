Cream of the Crop
Roanoke County Police in search of missing teen

Ciara Buckland
Ciara Buckland(Roanoke Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is in search of a missing teenage girl last reported seen October 29.

Ciara Buckland/Kelley, 17, is described as white with brown eyes and black hair with blue tips, 5′3″ and 120 pounds. Her family adds she has a pierced septum and nostril.

According to her family, she is from Bedford and was last seen in Roanoke County. Her family states she requires medication and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265 or email her family.

