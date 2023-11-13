Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Boy Scouts food collections benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

'Scouting For Food' is an annual food drive sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scouting for Food is an annual food drive sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America. One Eagle Scout from Pack 37 understands the event’s positive impact on the community.

Organizers confirmed the food bank’s most-needed food items are high-protein, low-sodium, low-sugar, and whole-grain non-perishable foods.

“As scouts, it’s a big part for us to help serve others,” said Eagle Scout Harlow Thompson, “And it’s such an important part that we have service hours. You have to serve the community at least a little bit.”

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank looks forward to the drive each year, and the Boy Scouts were determined to bring in high donation numbers.

“Last year was about 48,000 pounds; it’s about 40,000 meals,” said Les Sinclair, the communications manager for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, “It really is a wonderful thing that Scouts are doing. They earn a badge and we get to help provide food for folks in the community.”

Scouting for Food Collection Day has been in operation since 2012, partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank every year. The food bank said the Scouts have gathered 901,113 pounds of food since the collection day first began, which is equivalent to almost 751,000 meals for people living with food insecurity.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is in the process of counting donation totals for the collected food to deliver to those in need.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
The Aurora Borealis was viewable Monday night across the region thanks to clear skies and a...
Northern Lights potentially visible Saturday night
Danville Apartment Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
Virginia State University officer ‘in stable condition’ after being critically wounded in shooting, officials say
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

JMU rises to No. 18 in AP Top 25
JMU rises to No. 18 in AP Top 25
JMU men’s basketball rolls past Howard, goes 3-0 to start the season
JMU men’s basketball rolls past Howard, goes 3-0 to start the season
Turner named Commanders Coach of the Week
Turner named Commanders Coach of the Week
Veterans want to support one another through the Living Waters Freedom Initiative.
Veterans form peer group to prevent suicides