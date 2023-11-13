Harrisonburg boy’s birthday wish is to help the homeless

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Most kids want a fun party, cake and lots of presents for their birthday, but Cameron Stone wanted to celebrate turning 7 years old by helping others.

He said he saw a story about a 16-year-old boy hosting a fundraiser for the homeless for his birthday, and he felt inspired to do the same.

So, for the past few months Cameron has been raising hundreds of dollars through a gofundme, yard sales, and lemonade stands. He has also collected a bunch of items to donate to Open Doors and Our Community Place (OCP) in Harrisonburg.

“Socks, shampoo, toothbrushes, soap, sleeping bags, and tents,” Cameron said listing off what he’s collected so far.

“A 6-year-old coming up with the idea of just thinking of them and wanting to raise funds for them. They’ve been really amazed by that,” Symone Bolden, Community Care and Engagement Specialist for OCP, said.

Staff at OCP noted that Cameron’s donations are a lifeline to these members of the community.

“That helps people to have a better day tomorrow, it helps them to find something that they can be grateful for, and it helps them find confidence in moving forward as they’re getting into housing and going through the long waiting process,” Bolden said.

The community coming together for Cameron’s birthday goes to the heart of what OCP is all about.

“What we’re trying to do here is really show that we’re all a part of the community here, and it’s going to take all of the community to come together and really address homelessness,” Matt Tibbles, Executive Director of OCP, said.

Everyone at OCP is grateful for Cameron’s kindness. Some of the community members there thanked him by singing him Happy Birthday when he and his family dropped off the first load of donations.

Cameron’s birthday is on November 21. During that week, he’s hoping to deliver the rest of the items and money he’s raised to OCP and Open Doors.

“It’s always a joy to have community members come here, and especially younger community members to really see that homeless people are just people,” Tibbles said.

If you would like to help out with Cameron’s cause, you can donate to his gofundme, or drop off items at OCP. Just let them know you’re doing so in honor of Cameron. His mother, Brandy, is also offering to pick up any donations you may have. You can reach her by emailing brandy.stone.1211@gmail.com.

She said monetary donations would be most helpful, so they can make sure they are getting all the different items that are needed at those organizations.

OCP noted that they could really use sleeping bags and tents, which do not have to be brand new. As it starts to get colder outside, socks, hats, and gloves will be much needed as well.

