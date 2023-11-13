JMU men’s basketball rolls past Howard, goes 3-0 to start the season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball powered past Howard 107-86 in its home opener on Sunday.

The Dukes improve to 3-0 to start the season. Over the past week, JMU gained national attention after a win over No. 4 Michigan State followed by a last-minute comeback win against Kent State.

On Sunday, Julien Wooden led the Dukes with 22 points while Michael Green added 17 for the purple and gold. Terrence Edwards and T.J. Bickerstaff had 14 points each while Raekwon Horton added 10 points and pulled down eight boards.

James Madison returns to the court when the Dukes host Radford at 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

