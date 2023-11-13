Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU men’s basketball rolls past Howard, goes 3-0 to start the season

JMU men’s basketball rolled past Howard on Sunday, going 3-0 to start the season
JMU men’s basketball rolled past Howard on Sunday, going 3-0 to start the season(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball powered past Howard 107-86 in its home opener on Sunday.

The Dukes improve to 3-0 to start the season. Over the past week, JMU gained national attention after a win over No. 4 Michigan State followed by a last-minute comeback win against Kent State.

On Sunday, Julien Wooden led the Dukes with 22 points while Michael Green added 17 for the purple and gold. Terrence Edwards and T.J. Bickerstaff had 14 points each while Raekwon Horton added 10 points and pulled down eight boards.

James Madison returns to the court when the Dukes host Radford at 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The Aurora Borealis was viewable Monday night across the region thanks to clear skies and a...
Northern Lights potentially visible Saturday night
Spotswood's captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to their VHSL Region 3C...
EndZone Recap: Region Quarterfinals
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Region Quarterfinals

Latest News

Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner was named the Commanders Coach of the Week
Turner named Commanders Coach of the Week
James Madison defeats UConn 44-6
McCloud has another huge day and leads No. 21 James Madison past UConn 44-6
Abby Lane has brought multiple state championships back to Fort Defiance
Abby Lane wins state cross country title
Central volleyball beats Bruton, advances to Class 2 State semifinals
Central volleyball beats Bruton, advances to Class 2 state semifinals