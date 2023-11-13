Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU rises to No. 18 in AP Top 25

Duke Dog, the James Madison mascot, holds his fist in the air after a JMU touchdown against...
Duke Dog, the James Madison mascot, holds his fist in the air after a JMU touchdown against Georgia State on Nov. 4, 2023(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU rises to No. 18 in AP Top 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It has been a memorable weekend for James Madison.

The football Dukes improved to 10-0 after a 44-6 win over UConn. Reggie Brown passed 200 receiving yards in one game for the first time in program history. ESPN announced that College GameDay is coming to Harrisonburg for the first time since 2017.

On Sunday, the Dukes rose to No. 18 in the AP Top 25, the highest ranking in JMU history. JMU remained at No. 21 on the LBM Coaches Poll, and the Dukes currently hold the fourth-longest win streak in the FBS.

JMU is back in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. when the Dukes host App State at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
The Aurora Borealis was viewable Monday night across the region thanks to clear skies and a...
Northern Lights potentially visible Saturday night
Danville Apartment Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
Virginia State University officer ‘in stable condition’ after being critically wounded in shooting, officials say
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner was named the Commanders Coach of the Week
Turner named Commanders Coach of the Week
JMU men’s basketball rolled past Howard on Sunday, going 3-0 to start the season
JMU men’s basketball rolls past Howard, goes 3-0 to start the season
James Madison defeats UConn 44-6
McCloud has another huge day and leads No. 21 James Madison past UConn 44-6
Abby Lane has brought multiple state championships back to Fort Defiance
Abby Lane wins state cross country title