Mothers of UVA shooting victims speak one year later

November 13, 2023, marks one year since the shooting at the University of Virginia.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - November 13, 2023, marks one year since the shooting at the University of Virginia.

Brenda Hollins, mother of Mike Hollins, and Happy Perry, mother of the late D’Sean Perry, spoke about that day and the silver linings they have found in light of tragedy.

Hollins says she remembers getting a call from a 434 area code and could feel that something was wrong.

“They told me that he was shot... that is what sticks out in my head and that is what it plays over and over,” Hollins said, “If someone calls me from Charlottesville and that area code appears, I immediately get anxious.”

Perry remembers speaking with her son on the phone just moments before the shooting.

“He was headed to the garage to get in his car, and he would call me when he got to his car so that I could make sure he made it back inside of his apartment safely... and that waiting period was just unbearable,” Perry said.

Over the past year the families say that have been leaning on each other for support.

“I want to be close to her because I know how much she loved her son,” Hollins said.

The families are hoping that a positive change comes from the situation as they work to fight against gun violence.

“This is not something a year and a month ago I was thinking about, but it has been handed to me on a silver platter and I am now pushed into this horrific fight,” Perry said.

As the families take the day to grieve, they both say they are incredibly thankful to have an abundance of community support.

“To be back in Charlottesville and see the name, the legacies, the pictures, the memorials, it is heartwarming,” Perry said.

