People Inc. gets federal funding to support low-income tenants

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A Virginia non-profit is getting some major federal funding that will help people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. People Inc. is getting over $217,000 to help families living in the affordable housing units it operates.

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ new Affordable Housing and Supportive Services Demonstration Program. People Inc. was one of just nine organizations around the nation to receive funding.

The money will be used to provide supportive services to residents of People Inc.’s affordable housing complexes in Culpepper, Fauquier County, Page County, and Shenandoah County.

“This is going to give us some capacity and support to do more than just be a place to live. We know that people need safe affordable housing and we’re happy to be able to provide that but we know that people who live in the apartments we managed often need more help than just a place to live,” said Kelli Smith, VP of Planning and Evaluation for People Inc.

People Inc. will hire staff who will work with residents to help them achieve financial stability and connect them with community resources.

“When our residents have needs outside of the scope of general property management we’re able to connect them with those resources. Whether that be the Department of Social Services, or education and career opportunities, connecting them with health resources, whatever those might be,” said Smith. “We also are really supporting a full-time family coach, someone who can work one on one with families who are ready and motivated to make changes in their life to develop a greater level of self sufficiency.”

The new staff will travel between People Inc.’s complexes in the four counties. They will also help set up tenant councils at each complex to give residents a voice to advocate for their needs.

Smith said the new staff will ultimately help People Inc. meet the wide variety of needs that its tenants have.

“Each family has their own unique challenges, their own barriers, to getting where they want to go. Maybe that’s transportation, maybe that’s education to get a higher paying job, maybe they have health conditions that they need taken care of and they need connected with those resources,” she said.

People Inc. owns and operates 3 apartment complexes in Page and Shenandoah Counties: Valley Vista Apartments in Woodstock, Toms Brook School Apartments in Toms Brook, and Luray Meadows in Luray.

People Inc. hopes to begin rolling out the supportive services for residents before the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.