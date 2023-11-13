Cream of the Crop
Report: Driver who fatally crashed trying to evade police was driving stolen car

An incident report obtained by WMBF News gives more details on a chase-turned-fatal crash in Horry County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An incident report obtained by WMBF News gives more details on a chase-turned-fatal crash in Horry County.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road, east of Conway.

The document states a Horry County police officer was alerted to a stolen vehicle out of Conway and found the vehicle near the 3000 block of Old Reaves Ferry Road.

The driver drove away from the police toward Highway 905, according to the report. After a short distance, the driver lost control and wrecked into a field, the report states.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the vehicle was a 2005 Mercedes-Benz sedan that hit a ditch and overturned.

The driver was the only person inside the sedan and died as a result of the crash.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

