Turner named Commanders Coach of the Week

Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner was named the Commanders Coach of the Week
Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner was named the Commanders Coach of the Week(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the weekend, Turner Ashby head football coach Scott Turner was named the Washington Commanders Coach of the Week.

Turner led the Knights to a 9-1 mark in the regular season, including a 5-1 record in the Valley District. Turner Ashby is fresh off a playoff win over Heritage and will face Spotswood on Friday in a rematch of the Valley District Championship.

