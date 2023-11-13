Turner named Commanders Coach of the Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the weekend, Turner Ashby head football coach Scott Turner was named the Washington Commanders Coach of the Week.

Turner led the Knights to a 9-1 mark in the regular season, including a 5-1 record in the Valley District. Turner Ashby is fresh off a playoff win over Heritage and will face Spotswood on Friday in a rematch of the Valley District Championship.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.