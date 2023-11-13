Two arrested after Luray abduction, police say

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Police Department says two people were arrested after reports of an abduction taking place.

According to the Luray Police Department (LPD), they responded to the Luray Caverns parking lot for reports of a woman being abducted and taken against her will, and a juvenile female also involved, but was not taken against her will.

The LPD says the woman was able to activate a 911 call and officers were able to find her location. When officers arrive, the LPD says a suspect was taken into custody and the victim, and the second suspect was arrested later.

Both suspects were arrested and charges are currently pending, according to the LPD.

Travis Matthew Hogan of Hopewell was arrested for alleged Felony Abduction, Unlawfully Wound during the Commission of a Felony, Child Endangerment, Misdemeanor Destruction of Property and Domestic Assault and Battery, according to the LPD.

Sean Gregory Jarratt of Hopewell was arrested for alleged Felony Abduction, Child Endangerment, Assault and Battery, and Wearing a Mask to conceal his Identity, according to the LPD.

The Luray Police Department says both victims were treated for minor injuries, and the incident is still under investigation.

If you would like to read the full details of the incident, you can see the press release on the Luray Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.