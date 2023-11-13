Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Veterans form peer group to prevent suicides

The organization hopes to prevent veteran suicides.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Veterans want to support one another through the Living Waters Freedom Initiative.

Leaders say the peer group discusses day-to-day problems, with the goal of preventing veteran suicides.

“A lot of us tend to feel like we don’t have a purpose or sense of being once we take the uniform off,” said Steven Wheelbarger, operations manager for the Living Waters Freedom Initiative, “They have to find a group where we have the same camaraderie again.

Veterans Day may be over, but the group still pushes to support veterans in civilian life.

“When I got discharged,” said U.S. Army veteran Jason Cotton, “I was lost because I felt like nobody realized and recognized what I was going through as a veteran.”

LWFI members hope to create a safe space for veterans to connect. The organization has already seen progress.

“We’ve actually have helped three individuals that were on the verge of suicide,” said Wheelbarger, so we’ve helped them get through the process, get checked into the hospital, et cetera.”

Members say the Living Waters Freedom Initiative is for every veteran.

“We have meetings every Monday here at Beards and Broads in Harrisonburg,” said Cotton, “We welcome any veteran from any organization, new members or old veterans. All of them are welcome to come into the group.”

Living Waters Freedom Initiative operates with no membership fees. The group has had a following and plans to expand.

“Right now we’re looking into Augusta County and looking at Fishersville as our next location,” said Wheelbarger, “But our goal is to have at least one small group in every state within the next 10 years.”

Veterans who are looking for this kind of community can find more on the Living Waters Freedom Initiative either online or over the phone at (540) 766-5550.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The Aurora Borealis was viewable Monday night across the region thanks to clear skies and a...
Northern Lights potentially visible Saturday night
Spotswood's captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to their VHSL Region 3C...
EndZone Recap: Region Quarterfinals
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Region Quarterfinals

Latest News

'Scouting For Food' is an annual food drive sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America
Boy Scout food drive
The organization hopes to prevent veteran suicides.
Living Waters Freedom Initiative
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Breezy start to the new week
With the fire still active alongside a drought, stage one fire restrictions are active for...
Heavener Ridge Wildfire update