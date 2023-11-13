Veterans form peer group to prevent suicides

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Veterans want to support one another through the Living Waters Freedom Initiative.

Leaders say the peer group discusses day-to-day problems, with the goal of preventing veteran suicides.

“A lot of us tend to feel like we don’t have a purpose or sense of being once we take the uniform off,” said Steven Wheelbarger, operations manager for the Living Waters Freedom Initiative, “They have to find a group where we have the same camaraderie again.

Veterans Day may be over, but the group still pushes to support veterans in civilian life.

“When I got discharged,” said U.S. Army veteran Jason Cotton, “I was lost because I felt like nobody realized and recognized what I was going through as a veteran.”

LWFI members hope to create a safe space for veterans to connect. The organization has already seen progress.

“We’ve actually have helped three individuals that were on the verge of suicide,” said Wheelbarger, so we’ve helped them get through the process, get checked into the hospital, et cetera.”

Members say the Living Waters Freedom Initiative is for every veteran.

“We have meetings every Monday here at Beards and Broads in Harrisonburg,” said Cotton, “We welcome any veteran from any organization, new members or old veterans. All of them are welcome to come into the group.”

Living Waters Freedom Initiative operates with no membership fees. The group has had a following and plans to expand.

“Right now we’re looking into Augusta County and looking at Fishersville as our next location,” said Wheelbarger, “But our goal is to have at least one small group in every state within the next 10 years.”

Veterans who are looking for this kind of community can find more on the Living Waters Freedom Initiative either online or over the phone at (540) 766-5550.

