Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Virginia House Republicans stick with Todd Gilbert as their leader after election loss

Virginia House Republicans have voted for outgoing Speaker Todd Gilbert to continue leading their caucus, despite the party’s loss of its majority in the chamber in last week’s election
Virginia House Republicans have voted for outgoing Speaker Todd Gilbert to continue leading...
Virginia House Republicans have voted for outgoing Speaker Todd Gilbert to continue leading their caucus despite the party’s loss of its majority in last Tuesday's election.(Virginia Mercury)
By SARAH RANKIN
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Republicans will be in the minority come January after Democrats flipped control of the chamber last week, but they will be sticking with the same top leader, Del. Todd Gilbert.

Gilbert, who currently serves as House Speaker, fended off an intraparty challenge over the weekend from Del. Terry Kilgore. Gilbert was elected Republican leader at an organizational meeting Sunday, according to a statement from the caucus that did not disclose the vote count.

“I’m honored that my colleagues have once again put their trust in me to lead our Republican team for the coming term. I look forward to working with our caucus to advance our shared Republican values and serve as a check on the worst far-left policies put forward by the incoming Democratic majority," Gilbert, of Shenandoah County, said in a statement.

Kilgore, who currently serves as Republican leader and represents part of the state's far southwestern tip, told Cardinal News ahead of the vote that he wanted to help build a new generation of leaders and "ensure every member's voice is heard."

It's not uncommon for caucus leaders to face a challenge after an election cycle that hands their party a loss. Former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, for instance, was ousted from her caucus's leadership in 2022 after Republicans took control of the chamber in the 2021 cycle.

Democrats prevailed in at least 51 of the 100 seats in the House of Delegates Tuesday, winning some of the most competitive races by very narrow margins. One race remains uncalled by AP, the 82nd District match-up south of Richmond between Republican incumbent Kim Taylor and Democratic challenger Kimberly Adams.

House Republicans filled other leadership roles Sunday. They re-elected Del. Amanda Batten, of James City County, as caucus chair, and re-elected Del. Michael Webert, of Fauquier County, as whip.

Most Read

Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
The Aurora Borealis was viewable Monday night across the region thanks to clear skies and a...
Northern Lights potentially visible Saturday night
Danville Apartment Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
Virginia State University officer ‘in stable condition’ after being critically wounded in shooting, officials say
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., speaks during an interview at her congressional offices...
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger is running for governor instead of seeking reelection to the House
David Owen, Republican candidate for House of Delegates district 57, greets the crowd during a...
GOP’s David Owen wins Virginia legislative race over Democratic opponent who livestreamed sex videos
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, left, is greeted by a supporter at an election party Tuesday Nov....
Virginia Democrats sweep legislative elections after campaigning on abortion rights
Two of the offshore wind turbines have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va.,...
Massive windfarm project to be built off Virginia coast gains key federal approval