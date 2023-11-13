Visitors honor shooting victims at Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The North Gate of Scott Stadium was open Monday, November 13 for Charlottesville community members and visitors to view plaques honoring Chandler, Davis, and Perry.

The plaques are located in the Legends Walk.

Visitors trickled into Scott Stadium with flowers and condolences and to spend a shared moment near these three plaques.

“I feel truly blessed and honored that I need to come up here and celebrate these guys’ lives every single day,” Charlottesville-native Sharonda Jackson said.

“I just wanted to come here today to pay tribute to them, to pray over them and their families, and just remember that in the right way,” UVA graduate student and athlete Justin McCoy said.

McCoy is on the UVA wrestling team and says November 13 last year marked an unimaginable tragedy.

“I have brothers on my teams and to lose a brother like that, I can’t even imagine the hurt and the pain for the team and the family,” McCoy said.

Jackson has lived in Charlottesville all her life and says this hit home because her son looked up to one of the players that lost his life.

“Last year [I brought my son to a scrimmage game.] He took a picture with Lavel,” Jackson said.

McCoy says the UVA community will continue to keep Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler’s name alive.

“A year has gone by so quickly, but everyone remembers it and knows how difficult it was and we want to honor their lives and remember them in the right way. I think we’re doing that,” McCoy said.

