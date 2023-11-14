Extended reform program underway at Gemeinschaft Home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Gemeinschaft Home is planning an aftercare program that extends the re-entry process to a full year.

“We understand that there could be setbacks, but yet that with walking it with someone else and processing everything that’s coming at them, but they can make a difference,” Gemeinschaft Home Executive Director Sharon McAvoy said.

The program aims to help participants fully integrate into the community and achieve self-sustainability and transition to an independent life. The Virginia Department of Corrections supports reform programs in an effort to reduce recidivism.

“Virginia Department of Corrections for seven straight years in a row has been the lowest recidivism rate in the country or the second lowest recidivism rate is measured based on a three-year cohort and our rate is currently 20.6 percent,” Virginia Department of Corrections Deputy Director of Programs, Education, and Re-Entry Scott Richeson said.

Gemeinschaft Home officials said the aftercare program is currently an idea that the team hopes to fully flesh out. The ideal results, according to leaders, is that those who qualify for the program will have access to a one-year housing lease, setting up bank accounts, budgeting, obtaining a driver’s license, building credit, and obtain childcare/visitation.

“Thinking through the process we don’t want to start something that we’re not quite prepared for yet and set them up. You know it is gonna be a journey and getting things funding as huge finding housing right now in the area is tough,” McAvoy said.

According to Gemeinschaft Home’s, staff hopes to help strengthen the program by working with the community.

“We want peer support involved and wanna make sure that we have partnerships with Suitcase Clinic and various other organizations that we work with so that they’re still that team that they have from here just carry over to there,” McAvoy said.

