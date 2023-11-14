Fire restrictions still active after Heavener Ridge wildfire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officials say the Heavener Ridge Wildfire was fully contained Sunday afternoon.

Roads have been closed along the James River, according to responders on site.

The U.S. Forest Service officials said the wildfire is currently affecting 15 acres, saying they want to stop more from happening. The Forest Service decided to bring in a national fire prevention and education team to pass on the message regarding the stage one fire restrictions.

“Our role, really, is to help the forest and to be able to put out information to the public about the fire danger, and what they can do to help prevent any unwanted wildfires,” The U.S Forest Service Interpretive Specialist Stephanie Chapman said.

Chapman said that stage-one fire restrictions will still be in place through at least the end of 2023.

