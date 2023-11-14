JMU men’s basketball breaks into AP Top 25 for first time

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in school history, both the football and men’s basketball Dukes are ranked in the AP Top 25.

After a 3-0 start to the season, JMU men’s basketball earned the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25. The Dukes shocked the nation when they took down No. 4 Michigan State to open the season. James Madison kept rolling throughout the week, rattling off wins against Kent State and Howard.

The Dukes return to the court on Friday when they host Radford at 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

