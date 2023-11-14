Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU men’s basketball breaks into AP Top 25 for first time

After a 3-0 start to the season, JMU men’s basketball earned the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25.
After a 3-0 start to the season, JMU men’s basketball earned the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in school history, both the football and men’s basketball Dukes are ranked in the AP Top 25.

After a 3-0 start to the season, JMU men’s basketball earned the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25. The Dukes shocked the nation when they took down No. 4 Michigan State to open the season. James Madison kept rolling throughout the week, rattling off wins against Kent State and Howard.

The Dukes return to the court on Friday when they host Radford at 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
Danville Apartment Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
The Aurora Borealis was viewable Monday night across the region thanks to clear skies and a...
Northern Lights potentially visible Saturday night
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
Virginia State University officer ‘in stable condition’ after being critically wounded in shooting, officials say
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

The Dukes are gearing up to host College GameDay for the first time since 2017. (AP Photo/Vasha...
“There are no giveaways.” Dukes prepare for College GameDay
On Monday WHSV swung by the Quad at JMU to get reactions from students about College GameDay...
JMU students react to College GameDay’s return
Duke Dog, the James Madison mascot, holds his fist in the air after a JMU touchdown against...
JMU rises to No. 18 in AP Top 25
Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner was named the Commanders Coach of the Week
Turner named Commanders Coach of the Week